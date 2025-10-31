Azerbaijan charts new date for trial of Armenians accused of heinous war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The date for the forthcoming public hearing in the criminal proceedings against Armenian nationals Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and execution of aggressive warfare, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, terrorist financing, and numerous additional offenses, has been officially scheduled, Trend reports.

At the trial held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samadova as the alternate judge), each defendant was provided with an interpreter for their language, as well as defense attorneys.

The defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors supporting the state prosecution, participated in the court hearing.

