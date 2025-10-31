Azerbaijan showcases ‘Roads to Great Return’ exhibition-presentation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Azerbaijan organized an exhibition-presentation titled 'Roads leading to the Great Return' at the Gallery 1969 exhibition hall in Baku, a source in the committee told Trend.

The participants were first presented with an exhibition of photographs captured over the years by Rafig Baghirov, an honorary member of the Azerbaijan Photographers’ Union and a distinguished veteran of social and political photojournalism in the country.

The collection primarily documented the activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev during the formative years of Azerbaijan’s independent statehood, as well as the outcomes of extensive reconstruction and development initiatives undertaken in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev following the historic victory.

Several of the photos were being displayed for the first time.

Subsequently, video clips filmed in Karabakh and East Zangezur were presented as part of the State Committee’s information, awareness, and promotional initiatives under the First State Program on the Great Return, which facilitates the resettlement of internally displaced persons in newly established residential areas.

In his address, Chairman of the State Committee Rovshan Rzayev underscored the significance of highlighting the remarkable contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people and the development of statehood for the benefit of both present and future generations.

He further observed that Azerbaijan’s accomplishments under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including the Great Victory and the subsequent Great Return, have garnered international attention.

Rzayev informed participants about the exhibition and underlined that such events are organized within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Huseynov delivered the opening address.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, academician Rafael Huseynov, said that refugees and IDPs have always received the attention and care of the state.

He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has successfully continued the policy defined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in this sphere.

The academician highlighted that Azerbaijan’s current achievements were built upon the foundations laid by Heydar Aliyev during the formative years of independent statehood.

He recalled the importance of the ceasefire in the First Karabakh War, the signing of the Contract of the Century, attracting foreign investment, establishing a modern army, carrying out fundamental reforms across all sectors, and addressing the challenges faced by refugees and IDPs.

Huseynov stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has fulfilled all his promises to the people, and under his leadership, internally displaced persons were quickly moved from tent camps, railway cars, and other unsuitable shelters to modern settlements.

As a result, 300,000 people were provided with new houses or apartments.

Thanks to the determination of the Head of State and the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, the country’s territories were liberated from occupation, enabling internally displaced persons to return to their native lands.

The Great Return, launched after the great victory, continues successfully today as the revitalized cities and villages of Karabakh and East Zangezur welcome back their residents.

The event also emphasized that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has provided impactful support to refugees and IDPs.

The ongoing Great Return process, launched five years after the historic victory, is a vivid expression of Azerbaijan’s unique and exemplary policy toward former IDPs.

Systematic measures are being implemented to ensure their safe, dignified, and sustainable return to their homelands.

The academician further noted that, in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return represents not only the physical return of people to their homes but also their spiritual and historical reconnection with their roots.

The event also featured the presentation of a video titled 'Roads to the Great Return', which highlighted the emotional and human dimensions of the process, documenting the revival of life in the liberated territories.

In his remarks, Baghirov expressed gratitude to the state committee for the attention shown to his work and for organizing the exhibition.

On behalf of the committee, a letter of appreciation was presented to the distinguished photographer.

One of the most notable photographs on display was a 1990s image of National Leader Heydar Aliyev meeting with internally displaced persons from Jabrayil, featuring a young girl, Sama Mammadova.

Speaking at the event, Mammadova shared that she still remembers the pain of those years despite being a child at the time.

She emphasized that Heydar Aliyev always showed care and compassion for internally displaced persons:

“We always felt Heydar Aliyev’s sincere attention and care for IDPs. The photograph displayed today is a clear example of that. Thanks to the leadership of our President and the determination of our Army, our lands have been liberated, and we have finally returned to our homeland, to Jabrayil,” she said.

Other speakers included Vusala Fataliyeva, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of Shusha District and a former IDP from Shusha, and Tahmasib Novruzov, a writer-publicist and former IDP from Aghdam.

They emphasized that the Great Return is a powerful symbol of national unity, patriotism, and revival.

The speakers fondly recalled their childhood and youth in their native lands and shared their immense joy and happiness at being reunited with their homes.

The event was attended by officials from the Special Representative Offices of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, cultural and artistic figures, members of the Public Council under the State Committee, and other guests.

Following the event, participants took a commemorative photo.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel