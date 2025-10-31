Uzbekistan reports ongoing increase in energy production capabilities
Uzbekistan reports continued expansion of its power generation capacity, driven by rapid growth in renewable energy projects and ongoing modernization of the national energy system aimed at meeting rising domestic demand and ensuring long-term energy security.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy