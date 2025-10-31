Agriculture development - strategic priority for Bulgaria and Azerbaijan – Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Agriculture development is a strategic priority for both Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Bulgarian Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Food Lozana Vasileva said, Trend reports via the ministry.

Vasileva made the remarks during the 7th session of the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation held in Sofia.

She highlighted that agriculture is not only a traditional sector but also a promising one where both countries can achieve results through the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and best practices.

“We can consolidate our efforts in several areas, including cooperation in agricultural science and technology, aquaculture, sustainable fisheries management, and the development of fish trade,” Vasileva said.

She also stressed the importance of Bulgarian and Azerbaijani companies participating in international exhibitions and fairs held in both countries.

“An important element of bilateral relations is deepening cooperation between the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency to share experiences and coordinate on food safety, plant and animal health, as well as imports and exports under veterinary and phytosanitary control,” Vasileva added.

In conclusion, the deputy minister said such forums provide a fresh impetus for economic and agricultural cooperation and lay a sustainable foundation for future success.