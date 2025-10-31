Great excitement in Bakcell’s mega lottery – the winner of the next luxury car has been announced! (PHOTO)

Excitement rises again in Bakcell’s innovation-driven lottery!

The 4th weekly Zeekr 001 winner has just been announced!

Selected by artificial intelligence, Arzu Huseynov received the keys to their brand-new car today. It should be noted that Arzu Huseynov became the winner by purchasing a “Chance” package worth only 1 AZN.



But this is just the beginning! Over the coming weeks, 9 more Zeekr 001 cars will find their lucky owners. The next Zeekr 001 could be yours! Take part in the lottery now and don’t miss your chance to win a luxury car!



Get your “Chance” package today and quadruple your odds of winning!

“Chance” packages:

• 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *3#YES

• 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *25#YES

So far, 4 winners have won a Zeekr 001 and 27 winners have received an iPhone 17 in the mega lottery. Bakcell subscribers have the opportunity to win an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne in the grand finale!



For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.