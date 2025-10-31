Azerbaijan stands as pillar for our energy security – Bulgarian deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Bulgaria considers its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan crucial for ensuring regional energy security, Iva Petrova, Deputy Minister of Energy of Bulgaria, said at the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Business Forum, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the sideline event of the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sofia, Petrova emphasized that the Bulgarian government is working closely with Azerbaijan to diversify natural gas supplies and enhance energy security in the region.

“In the context of European objectives, the Bulgarian government is focused on developing gas infrastructure, expanding the national transmission network, and strengthening ties with neighboring countries to create an integrated European gas market. In this regard, our partnership with Azerbaijan plays a central role in ensuring energy independence and security,” she stated.

To recall, the inaugural Bulgarian-Azerbaijani business forum commenced on Thursday, September 22, 2011, in Baku, Azerbaijan. The symposium convened as an integral component of an official engagement by a Bulgarian delegation spearheaded by Traycho Traykov, who was serving as the Minister of Economy, Energy, and Tourism for Bulgaria at that juncture. Roughly 80 business innovators congregated at the event.

