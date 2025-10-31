Uzbekistan explores food industry collaboration with Finnish giant Valio

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, met in Tashkent with Marianna Tammela, Executive Vice President of the Finnish company Valio, to engage in dialogue regarding synergistic collaboration and growth trajectories within the agri-food sector, Trend reports

The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of innovative pathways for synergistic economic and technological partnerships, encompassing the integration of cutting-edge production methodologies and state-of-the-art technologies within the food processing sector.



In the course of the meeting, participants engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the prospective utilization of Valio’s competencies within the Uzbekistan market, the amplification of trade metrics, the execution of collaborative initiatives, and the facilitation of knowledge transfer and technological synergies among experts from both nations.



At the culmination of the discussions, both parties reiterated their reciprocal commitment to augmenting the collaborative synergy, exchanging domain-specific knowledge, and co-creating strategic initiatives within the agri-food sector.

Founded in 1905, Valio is Finland’s largest food producer and exporter, with an annual turnover of 2.3 billion euros. Its products, including dairy and plant-based items, are distributed to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel