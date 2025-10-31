Uzbekistan, UK Export Finance discuss boosting investment in digital transformation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. The Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK government’s export credit agency, to discuss prospects for attracting investment in the country’s priority areas of digital transformation, Trend reports.

The talks focused on developing digital infrastructure, expanding information technology capabilities, building new IT parks, creating “green” data centers, and supporting startup initiatives.

The British delegation received a comprehensive overview of the operational dynamics of IT Park Uzbekistan, the national startup ecosystem's framework, and the ministry's global expertise in fostering innovation and digital entrepreneurship.



The Uzbek delegation delineated ongoing projects and innovative initiatives, extending an invitation to UK Export Finance for proactive engagement in their execution.



In the interim, the Chief of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, previously highlighted that Uzbekistan is persistently drawing an increasing influx of British enterprises, with over 270 corporations actively engaged within the national landscape. Per the latest empirical data, the aggregate exchange of goods and services between the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan attained a staggering 1.3 billion pounds sterling ($1.63 billion) in the four quarters culminating in Q1 2025—marking an unprecedented zenith in bilateral trade dynamics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel