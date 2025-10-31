Azerbaijan-UK business council established in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The establishment of the Azerbaijan-UK Business Council has been announced during an event titled "Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating and economic prospects: unlocking the regional potential of the Caucasus and Central Asia" held at the Azerbaijani Embassy, Trend reports via the embassy.

The council aims to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries, support interaction between business circles, develop bilateral trade, exchange experience and knowledge, protect the interests of business communities, and expand cultural ties.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov noted in his speech that the achievements made are the result of far-sighted and wise political, economic, and social reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized that the initialing of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the normalization process opens new opportunities not only for the two countries but also for the entire South Caucasus and Central Asia region.

According to him, this establishes a framework for optimizing the operational efficiency of regional trade and transport corridors, facilitating the scalability of energy and logistics initiatives, alongside enhancing economic collaboration and attracting investment influx.

