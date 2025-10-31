Türkiye shines light on its mission to bring Zangezur corridor project to fruition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Türkiye considers it a mission to contribute to the realization of the Zangezur corridor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI) Erdal Bahcivan told media on the sidelines of a meeting of Turkish businessmen held in Baku, Trend reports.

"This year we are living a historic period in terms of both the progress of the peace process with Armenia and the creation of the Zangezur corridor. Azerbaijan, which has gone through difficult stages, is on its way to becoming a shining star of the world today.

As experienced industrialists in Türkiye, we consider it our mission to contribute to this development process and to further strengthen this success through economic activity and investments," he emphasized.

The chairman stressed his belief in the easy achievement of the $15 billion trade target set by the leaders of the two countries.

"Even with mutual investments and joint strategies aimed at third countries, this figure can rise to much higher levels. In this regard, Turkish industrialists and investors should correctly assess the opportunities arising in the region," he explained.

Bahcivan pointed out that Azerbaijan also has very valuable investments in Türkiye.

"I would like to express my gratitude to SOCAR in particular because it has made one of the largest and most valuable foreign investments made in Türkiye in recent years. This cooperation should be seen not only as Türkiye's investments in Azerbaijan but also as a mutual opportunity in terms of the projects that our Azerbaijani friends will implement in Türkiye and in other areas.

The most important thing is to think about what we can do together in third countries and different regions because the economies of both countries have very valuable resources that complement each other. The Turkish people have a saying: 'What can one hand do? Two hands make a sound'. I want to take it a step further—'What can one hand do? Two hands together make a fist'. We can show this power to the world by standing side by side, shoulder to shoulder.

I sincerely believe that the slogan 'One nation, two states' is not just a phrase but has become a reality with real cooperation and joint activities. I hope that we will demonstrate this unity even more strongly in the coming years. This visit will be an important step and opportunity in this direction," he added.

The Zangezur corridor is a transport corridor concept that was introduced following the 2020 Karabakh War. It was advocated for by Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a direct land connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave, passing through Armenia's southern Syunik province.

