Kazakhstan highlights Middle Corridor as key investment opportunity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is a promising direction for investment, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the 8th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025), Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Speaking on the strategic importance of the route, Bektenov noted that TITR plays a crucial role not only for Kazakhstan but for the entire region. Several major infrastructure projects are being implemented along the route, with participation from foreign investors and international financial institutions.

The prime minister also highlighted ongoing efforts by the Kazakh government to transform the national economy. In the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.3 percent, while investments in fixed capital rose 13.5 percent, reaching approximately 13.8 trillion tenge ($44 billion).

Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s investment climate has been recognized by leading global rating agencies. Notably, Moody’s upgraded the country’s long-term rating with a “Stable” outlook, marking the highest rating in Kazakhstan’s independent history.

He added that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks to protect business interests and ensure a level playing field. For projects exceeding $60 million, an Investment Agreement instrument provides legislative stability for up to 25 years.