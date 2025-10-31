UAE’s Al Khaleej Sugar moving forward with plans to build Kazakhstan’s largest sugar plant

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

A 1,000-hectare land plot in the city of Konaev in Almaty region, within the Alatau special economic zone (SEZ), has already been allocated for the plant. Preparatory work is underway to provide essential infrastructure, including gas and electricity supply.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register