Azerbaijan’s ‘Songs of Victory’ concert strikes chord in Germany's Düsseldorf (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A concert entitled “Songs of Victory” was held in Germany’s Düsseldorf to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

According to Trend, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora published information about this.

The concert was supported by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was jointly organized by the German-Azerbaijani music society “Mugham,” operating in Düsseldorf, under the leadership of Azerbaijani pianist, composer Sabina Mammadova, and our compatriot, singer and composer Seyran Ismailkhanov, who lives in Germany. The event was attended by more than 200 spectators from different cities in Germany.

First, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded, and the bright memory of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of our country was honored.

The concert began with Sabina Mammadova 's piano performance of composer Vagif Mustafazade's “Bayati-Shiraz.” The performance by Seyran Ismailkhanov, a vocal teacher at the Cologne Music Academy, and his German students, who performed Azerbaijani folk songs in Azerbaijani and German, was met with applause. The works of Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, performed on our national musical instrument, the tar, evoked feelings of nostalgia in the audience. The concert program also featured musical excerpts dedicated to the work of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov.

Mara Huseynova, a soloist of the Düsseldorf Opera House, also performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers at the concert. Azerbaijani singer Vusala Jabir added a special charm to the evening with her performance of mugham and folk songs.