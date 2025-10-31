Uzbekistan, Ahlers Logistics sign MoU to explore creation of logistics hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. A representative of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ahlers Logistics to explore the establishment of a modern logistics hub in Tashkent or Samarkand, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the “Uzbekistan Economic Day in Europe” forum, organized by the Europe-Uzbekistan Association for Economic Cooperation (EUROUZ).

The agreement outlines a Partnership Action Plan aimed at enhancing trade and logistics cooperation, including the possible creation of a state-of-the-art logistics hub to optimize regional and international freight flows, boost trade, and attract investment into Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing logistics sector.

During the discussions, Ahlers CEO Dave van den Bos emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

“Uzbekistan is one of the key architects of the future of Eurasian connectivity, and we are proud to be part of this change,” the CEO stated.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has repeatedly underlined the strong momentum of Uzbekistan’s economic transformation. Over the past seven years, the country’s trade turnover with Europe has doubled, while the number of joint ventures with European participation has exceeded 1,000. These results reflect rising investor confidence and Uzbekistan’s dynamic progress toward modernization and global economic integration.

EUROUZ is the officially recognized European Business Organization (EBO) for Uzbekistan, uniting a diverse network of companies operating across many sectors. It supports businesses entering the Uzbek market and those expanding into Europe through strategic advocacy, high-level government relations, market entry guidance, and exceptional networking.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel