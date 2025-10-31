Azerbaijani and Georgian foreign ministers brainstorm bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral cooperation with Georgia during his meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili on the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"The ministers discussed the political, security, economic, and humanitarian dimensions of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and exchanged views on key regional issues," the ministry noted.

In the course of the meeting, both parties articulated their contentment with the elevated status of bilateral relations, underscoring that dynamic political discourse at the executive echelon constitutes a robust underpinning for this collaborative engagement.



Concurrently, the significance of collaborative initiatives aimed at achieving enduring peace and stability within the region was emphasized.

