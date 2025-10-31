Turkmenistan and Serbia engage in diplomatic dialogues in Belgrade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Political consultations were held in Belgrade between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akhmet Gurbanov, while the Serbian side was led by Damjan Jović, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia. The talks featured a constructive exchange of views on key aspects of the bilateral agenda, with both sides noting the positive dynamics of relations based on mutual respect, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of holding regular political consultations and further strengthening the bilateral legal framework. The consultations also reviewed prospects for expanding economic cooperation in trade, textiles, and the export of polymers, fertilizers, and agricultural products. The parties expressed interest in developing ties in the fields of culture, education, and tourism.

Both parties acknowledged with gratification their synergistic engagement in global arenas, especially within the United Nations framework, where Turkmenistan and Serbia extend reciprocal backing and co-develop international initiatives.

As part of his visit to Serbia, Gurbanov also met with Danilo Jerinić, Director of the EXPO 2027 International Specialized Exhibition in Belgrade. The meeting focused on organizational matters related to Turkmenistan’s participation in the upcoming exhibition, scheduled to take place from May 15 through August 15, 2027.

