Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance holds deposit auction
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance conducted a deposit auction to allocate treasury account funds to local banks. 300 million manat ($176 million) was placed on a 28-day deposit with two of the country’s top five banks at an average rate of seven percent.
