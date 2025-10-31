Uzbekistan ties knot on a groundbreaking hydrogen project deal with Plug Power

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Plug Power Inc., a heavyweight in the world of integrated hydrogen solutions, has put pen to paper on a binding supply agreement with Allied Biofuels FE LLC (ABF) for the delivery of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of Plug’s GenEco PEM electrolyzer systems in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The deal will pave the way for ABF’s ambitious push into the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electro-sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), and green diesel, with a final investment decision on the horizon in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Building on Plug’s previously announced 3 GW collaboration with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) in Australia, this new deal brings the total contracted electrolyzer capacity between Plug and its Allied partners to 5 GW across two landmark renewable fuel projects. Plug’s advanced electrolyzer technology will power ABF’s flagship SAF and eSAF facility in Uzbekistan, strategically positioned to serve global sustainable fuel markets.

The signing took place in Australia during Plug CEO Andy Marsh’s regional visit, where he met with project developers and energy partners to advance new hydrogen and clean fuel initiatives. Representing one of the largest electrolyzer supply agreements announced in 2025, the deal highlights Plug’s growing role in driving renewable energy transformation across Central Asia.

“This agreement is proof that Plug delivers what others are still planning. We’re turning hydrogen commitments into real, operating projects at multi-gigawatt scale. Signing this agreement underscores Plug’s deep engagement in the global hydrogen economy and our proven ability to provide electrolyzer technology that powers SAF and eSAF production.

At Allied Biofuels, our mission is to provide reliable, low-carbon fuel solutions to global markets,” noted Alfred Benedict, Chairman of Allied Biofuels.

Marsh articulated that collaborating with Plug’s premier electrolyzer infrastructure guarantees our capacity to fulfill the extensive scale, unwavering reliability, and optimal performance that our clientele necessitates. Concluding this accord signifies a pivotal juncture in the trajectory toward our ultimate capital allocation determination.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads the global hydrogen production sector. The company has installed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is currently the largest consumer of liquid hydrogen worldwide. Plug is also expanding its U.S. generation network, with plants in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana producing a combined 40 tons of hydrogen per day.

