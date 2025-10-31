French journalist betting on revival in Congo, signaling dawn of new chapter for Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The Congo revival will mark the beginning of a new era in Africa, Jean-Michel Brun, journalist and founder of the Musulmans en France portal, said at an international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility" organized by the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to Belgium's colonial past and its current serious consequences, Trend reports.

According to him, Congo is a real gem in Africa, sitting pretty with its prime location and a treasure trove of natural resources just waiting to be tapped.

"This factor explains why the country once fell under colonial rule. The revival of Congo will lead to the entry of all of Africa into a new era. Although colonization took the lives of Congolese who wanted change, a new generation is preparing to rekindle the light in this land. The awakening of Congo will be the awakening of the entire continent," the journalist added.

To note, the Congo experienced an extensive colonial governance framework under Belgian oversight for a duration of 75 years, spanning from 1885 through 1960. This epoch encompassed the personal dominion of King Leopold II during the Congo Free State era from 1885 through 1908, followed by a transition to direct administrative control by the Belgian state from 1908 until the culmination of colonial rule in 1960.

