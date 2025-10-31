Istanbul Chamber of Industry bets on easy reward of Turkish-Azerbaijani trade target

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Türkiye and Azerbaijan will easily reach the $15 billion trade target set by their leaders, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI) Erdal Bahcivan told media on the sidelines of a meeting of Turkish businessmen held in Baku, Trend reports.

"It's possible that this figure will rise to much higher levels even with mutual investments and joint strategies aimed at third countries. In this regard, Turkish industrialists and investors should correctly assess the opportunities arising in the region," he noted.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI) is Türkiye's preeminent industrial chamber, founded in 1952 by legislation to represent and assist Istanbul's industrial enterprises through the provision of vital information, training, and advisory services aimed at improving their competitiveness and fostering national economic development. Membership is mandatory for industrial enterprises in Istanbul, and the ICI serves as a crucial intermediary between the industrial sector and the government by influencing policy and law.

