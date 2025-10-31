Finland’s Lamor, Kazakhstan to boost cooperation on oil spill management in Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. Finnish environmental solutions company Lamor Corporation and Kazakhstan’s Marine Squad under the Ministry of Emergency Situations have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen oil spill preparedness and develop practical response measures in the Caspian Sea region, Trend reports via Lamor.

The document was signed during the official visit of President of Finland Alexander Stubb to Kazakhstan.

According to Lamor, Kazakhstan is one of Central Asia’s leading energy producers, with most of its oil and gas operations concentrated along the Caspian coast. The growth of industrial activity and marine traffic underscores the need for effective environmental risk management and oil spill prevention measures.

During the visit, Lamor representatives held meetings with officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other government agencies to discuss the development of national oil spill response systems, specialized equipment, and service solutions. The talks also focused on expanding cooperation between state bodies and industry partners to strengthen the country’s overall response capacity.

“The signing of the Memorandum reflects Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to building its marine oil spill response capabilities. We see great potential to apply Lamor’s expertise in partnership with Kazakh institutions,” said Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor.

Lamor has been supporting Kazakhstan’s environmental protection efforts for over two decades. Since the late 1990s, the company has supplied equipment and vessels to oil spill response bases in Atyrau and Aktau and participated in projects aimed at land remediation and environmental restoration.

