Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss new cargo flows along joint corridor with China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. A delegation from Uzbekistan's O‘ztemiryo‘lkonteyner JSC held meetings with leading transport and logistics companies from Kyrgyzstan and other countries to discuss the development of new cargo flows along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan multimodal transport corridor, Trend reports.

The meetings took place within the framework of the international transport and logistics exhibition “Kyrgyz Trans Logistics 2025” held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

At the meeting, particular attention was given to enhancing the efficiency of road transport between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and reducing cargo delivery times.

Additionally, the parties agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding during the upcoming international transport and logistics exhibition “TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025” to establish new cooperative links and further strengthen collaboration.

The event served as an important platform for exchanging best practices, establishing new business contacts, and discussing prospects for the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in Central Asia.