Bulgaria sees new opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan beyond energy – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31. Bulgaria sees new opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan beyond the energy sector, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

The statement was made by Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov during the 7th session of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Sofia.

The meeting, co-chaired by Stankov and Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, focused on discussing concrete steps to deepen bilateral engagement.

“Partnership between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan has strategic significance and will make our economies more competitive. The wide range of topics discussed and mutually beneficial projects reflects the results of our joint work,” Stankov said.

The ministers noted that dozens of agreements have already been signed between the two countries, demonstrating the sustainable development of their cooperation. Particular attention was given to the energy sector, a key area of the partnership. Azerbaijani gas supplies cover about one-third of Bulgaria’s consumption, playing a strategic role in regional energy security.

Bulgaria, one of the first countries to support the Europe-critical Southern Gas Corridor project, reaffirmed its readiness to participate in initiatives for green corridors and the transmission of sustainable energy from the Caspian region.

Stankov said the commission’s work provides a solid foundation for further expansion of economic ties. “Energy remains the cornerstone of our relations, but we also see other promising areas for strengthening cooperation — including agriculture, transport, industry, and defense,” he added.

Following the session, the co-chairs of the commission signed a protocol outlining specific commitments and next steps to deepen the partnership.

Around 100 companies from Bulgaria and Azerbaijan participated in a business forum held alongside the meeting, signaling their interest in expanding bilateral economic ties.