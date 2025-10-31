Russia boosts non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 9M2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Russia totaled $878.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. The figure rose by $35.2 million, or 4.2 percent, compared to the same period last year. However, September exports declined by 29.3 percent from a year earlier to $64.8 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register