Ambassadors, heads of int'l organizations tour Azerbaijan's Horovlu (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ As previously reported, a visit of heads of embassies and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts began on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the guests have toured Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

To note, during the visit, taking place under the auspices of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan—Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev—representatives of the diplomatic corps are getting acquainted with the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the mentioned districts.

This is the 20th visit of the diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories, based on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan.

Horovlu village, situated within its corresponding administrative-territorial unit in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, is positioned on a flatland, approximately 8 kilometers to the east of the urban center of Jabrayil. The territory was under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces from 1993 until the latter part of 2020.

