Zangazur Corridor nears ending towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is actively engaging in robust initiatives to enhance regional transport and logistics interoperability," he emphasized.

The Zangezur corridor is a transport corridor concept that was introduced following the 2020 Karabakh War. It was advocated for by Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a direct land connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave, passing through Armenia's southern Syunik province.

