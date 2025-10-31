Azerbaijan explores emerging challenges within its banking landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The latest tendencies and new challenges observed in the banking sector of Azerbaijan, as well as the results of the sector's activities for the third quarter of the current year, were discussed, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The discussion took place during a meeting of the CBA First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov with the heads of banks, which are part of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Presidium's extended composition.

The assembly also disseminated perspectives on tactical objectives within the domain of regulatory frameworks and oversight mechanisms in the banking industry for the forthcoming timeframe, alongside a dialogue on ancillary matters outlined in the sector's agenda.

