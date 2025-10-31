Chevron reports higher int'l downstream profit in 3Q2025
Photo: Chevron
Chevron’s international downstream segment reported improved results in the third quarter of 2025, supported by favorable foreign currency movements despite lower margins on refined products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy