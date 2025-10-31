Visit to Azerbaijani Jabrayil and Zangilan to focus on Zangazur corridor casting - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The visit to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Zangilan districts will focus on the construction of the Zangazur corridor, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We are visiting the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with members of the diplomatic corps, following in the footsteps of President Ilham Aliyev. The first stop of our trip is the village of Horovlu. Throughout the visit, we will mainly focus on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the ongoing railway and highway projects in the region. Since the 2020 Patriotic War, this marks our 20th visit to the liberated territories together with the diplomatic corps," he pointed out.

The Zangezur corridor is a transport corridor concept that was introduced following the 2020 Karabakh War. It was advocated for by Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a direct land connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave, passing through Armenia's southern Syunik province.

