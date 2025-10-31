Uzbekistan, Finland’s Valtra view nuts and bolts of agricultural machinery output co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov held a meeting with Mikko Leiksykonen, CEO of the Finnish company Valtra, to discuss promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the field of agricultural machinery manufacturing, Trend reports.

The parties discussed in detail the issues of digital transformation in the agricultural sector, the introduction of precision farming technologies and modern engineering solutions, as well as opportunities for professional exchange and training of specialists.

Focused efforts were directed towards optimizing production throughput, maximizing resource allocation efficacy, and enhancing ecological sustainability frameworks.



Subsequent to the discussions, the stakeholders reached a consensus to operationalize collaborative initiatives incrementally, with the objective of orchestrating the fabrication of contemporary agrarian apparatus in Uzbekistan.

Valtra is part of the international AGCO Corporation, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment and technologies. Valtra’s machinery is widely used not only in agriculture but also in the municipal, forestry, and defense sectors, as well as in airport infrastructure maintenance.

According to AGCO’s data, the corporation’s turnover reached 11.2 billion euros in 2024, with the Valtra brand holding a significant share of the European market and making a notable contribution to the company’s overall sales.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel