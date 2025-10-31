Ambassadors, heads of int'l organizations start visiting Azerbaijani Jabrayil and Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ A visit of heads of embassies and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts began on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today, Trend reports.

The visit is expected to involve more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

During the visit, which took place under the auspices of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan—Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev—representatives of the diplomatic corps will get acquainted with the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the mentioned districts.

They will learn about the projects successfully implemented within the framework of the 'Great Return' Program, as well as the Zangezur corridor project, which increases the strategic importance of the region, and will get acquainted with the work being done on the railways and highways in the territory of the Aghband settlement.

The delegation will visit key infrastructure facilities, including the 'Dost Agropark' livestock complex in Zangilan district and the Hakari railway station located on the section of the Hakari river that passes through Zangilan district.

The program of the visit includes a residential complex in Zangilan city, school and kindergarten buildings, and a visit to the Zangilan city mosque.

The visit of the diplomatic corps representatives will provide an opportunity to closely see the scale of the work being carried out and the development potential of the region, as well as assess Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure the sustainable restoration, socio-economic revival, and reintegration of the liberated territories.

To note, this is the 20th visit of the diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories, based on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel