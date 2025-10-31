China's Chengdu Sepmem Energy plans to build LNG plants in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Invest National Company.
Chengdu Sepmem Energy is set to initiate the construction of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Kazakhstan, as articulated by the company’s founder and president, Zhang JingTao.
