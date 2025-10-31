Kazakhstan and CSTO discuss upcoming Council Session in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was briefed on the progress of preparations for the CSTO Council session, scheduled to take place at the end of November in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, a range of issues related to the key areas of the Organization’s activities were reviewed.

Kazakhstan signed the Collective Security Treaty on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent, and has been an active member of the CSTO since its establishment in 2003, which was created to develop and expand cooperation under the framework of the Treaty.