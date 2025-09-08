Azerbaijan renames Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has officially renamed the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, issuing a decree that also amends several related presidential orders,Trend reports.

Under the new designation, the facility will be called Sumgayit Industrial Park. The decree mandates the nation's Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy to execute requisite administrative and regulatory protocols in response to the alteration.

