Azerbaijan's business lending portfolio in transport sector elevates
As of August 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ business loan portfolio in the transport sector totaled 1.6 billion manat ($940 million). The portfolio grew by 12 million manat ($7 million), or 0.7 percent, compared to the previous month. It also increased by 239 million manat ($140.6 million), or 17.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.
