Azerbaijan’s business loans to information and communications sector surge in Aug. 2025

The business loan portfolio for Azerbaijan’s information and communications sector reached roughly 680 million manat, reflecting an 18% increase from last year. Overall, the country’s bank loan portfolio grew slightly to around 28.5 billion manat, with business loans accounting for over 15 billion manat, highlighting continued support for corporate financing.

