Uzbekistan’s peach exports strengthen presence in CIS markets
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has significantly strengthened its position in the regional fruit market, exporting peaches worth over $80 million in just seven months of 2025. Russia remained the leading buyer, while neighboring Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic also increased their imports.
