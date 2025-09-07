Spain sees sixth consecutive monthly gas increase, industrial use declines
Spain’s natural gas consumption rose 7.2% year-on-year in July 2025, reaching 2.3 billion cubic meters (bcm), marking the sixth consecutive month of annual growth, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy