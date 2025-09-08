Level of our relations with Tajikistan stems from deep respect and trust between our peoples - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan stems from the deep respect and trust our peoples have for each other. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, based on this mutual commitment, have developed steadily and reached the level of strategic partnership, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

Conveying his best wishes to President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted: “Under your wise leadership, the social and economic achievements of brotherly Tajikistan, as well as the growing international prestige of your country, bring us great joy.”

“The existence of mutual understanding at the highest level creates a favorable foundation for expanding our relations across various fields. I fondly recall your participation in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi this July and our meeting. I am confident that through our joint efforts and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will further advance the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and deepen our mutual cooperation,” the President of Azerbaijan added.