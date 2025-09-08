President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

''Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people, together with my best wishes, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan – Independence Day.

Under your wise leadership, the social and economic achievements of brotherly Tajikistan, as well as the growing international prestige of your country, bring us great joy.

The current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan stems from the deep respect and trust our peoples have for each other. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, based on this mutual commitment, have developed steadily and reached the level of strategic partnership.

The existence of mutual understanding at the highest level creates a favorable foundation for expanding our relations across various fields. I fondly recall your participation in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi this July and our meeting.

I am confident that through our joint efforts and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will further advance the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and deepen our mutual cooperation.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this momentous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, well-being, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan,'' the letter reads.