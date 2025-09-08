Iranian official talks up on nation's possible withdrawal from NPT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Iran’s government must make a formal decision regarding the country’s potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

Baghaei noted that while the topic of exiting the NPT is currently on the table in the Iranian parliament, Iran is still in the game as a member of the treaty for now. He mentioned that any decision to pull the plug would need to be in the same boat with all the key players, including the Supreme National Security Council, before a law could hit the books.

Subsequent to the aerial bombardments targeting Iranian nuclear installations in June, Tehran has diminished its collaborative engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The prospect of retracting from specific commitments, encompassing the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is presently being evaluated.

