Asia Pacific LNG demand weakens as 1H2025 imports fall sharply
Asia Pacific’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell 6.2% year-on-year in July 2025 to 21.62 million tons (Mt), accelerating the decline seen in previous months, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy