Grossi hopes for swift resolution to restore full IAEA-Iran cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi addressed the Board of Governors today, providing an update on Iran’s nuclear program amid recent tensions, Trend reports.

He noted the agency’s continued focus following the June attacks and recent developments in Tehran, including Iran’s Parliament passing a law on 25 June suspending cooperation with the IAEA, which was approved by the President on 2 July.

Grossi emphasized that despite Iran’s domestic law, the country’s NPT Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) remains in force, and IAEA safeguards continue to apply. “While national law may create obligations domestically, it cannot do so for the IAEA,” he said.

The director general confirmed ongoing technical discussions in Tehran and Vienna aimed at agreeing on practical steps to restore cooperation. “Progress has been made. It is my sincere hope that within the next few days, it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion of these discussions to facilitate the full resumption of our indispensable work with Iran,” Grossi said.

He stressed that the implementation of Iran’s NPT Safeguards Agreement is essential for broader diplomatic progress. “There is still time, but not much. Always enough when there is good faith and a clear sense of responsibility,” he added.