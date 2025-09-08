Kazakhstan embarks on strategic plan to reinvent container shipping

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the government to adopt a special program aimed at stimulating container transportation during his annual address to the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the government needs to adopt a special program focused on promoting container transport.

“It should also include effective measures for the development of multimodal routes,” Tokayev said.

In his opinion, this is necessary to give a strong boost to container transportation, whose share in the country remains extremely low, at only about 7 percent. The President emphasized that worldwide, container transportation accounts for more than 16 percent of dry cargo.

President Tokayev also instructed the government and local executive authorities to improve the quality of services provided to truck carriers at the border.

“Ensuring unhindered transportation throughout the entire country is of great importance. It is necessary to create all conditions for cargo transit based on the 'green corridor' principle. I also instruct you to accelerate the implementation of a multifunctional digital platform for transportation management using artificial intelligence,” Tokayev stressed.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that by the end of October of this year, it is required to launch a unified digital system of customs and logistics services called Smart Cargo. In his opinion, this system will provide private companies with equal automated access to infrastructure.



