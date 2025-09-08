President Tokayev pushing for digital revamp of Kazakhstan’s geological mapping

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. It is necessary to develop modern maps of our subsoil using digital tools, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual Address to the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The president articulated that this initiative will facilitate a paradigm shift in the evaluation of Kazakhstan’s mineral deposit potential, leveraging advanced methodologies and innovative frameworks.

"International expertise can also be involved in this work. Successful geological exploration is impossible without a solid scientific foundation. By the middle of next year, a certified laboratory meeting advanced international standards should be established based on the National Geological Service," Tokayev said.

He also emphasized that the extensive aerial geophysical assessments previously executed in the nation are now entirely antiquated. The acceleration of the digitization and systematization of geological data is imperative, predominantly facilitated by the deployment of artificial intelligence methodologies.



“It is imperative that we operationalize and institutionalize the legislative frameworks and pragmatic methodologies pertaining to reform in geological exploration and subsoil utilization by year-end,” asserted the President of Kazakhstan.

