Iran accelerates development of its Sepehr and Jofeir oil fields

Iran is accelerating the development of its Sepehr and Jofeir oil fields, aiming to boost output to about 110,000 barrels per day with the deployment of additional drilling rigs. The fields, holding nearly 10 billion barrels of reserves, are part of Iran’s broader effort to unlock more of its vast hydrocarbon resources, most of which remain untapped.

