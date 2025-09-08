Kazakhstan leads push rallying multinational effort to throw lifeline to Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The state of the Caspian Sea concerns not just one country but the entire region, so the situation can only be corrected through joint efforts, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As President Tokayev emphasized, the government should begin developing an interstate program for the preservation of the Caspian Sea’s water resources, coordinating it with partners.

“There is concern among citizens about the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level. If appropriate measures are not taken, the situation may worsen, potentially leading to a large-scale environmental catastrophe. Therefore, at the recent expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China, I specifically focused on this issue and proposed the initiative to establish a Center for the Study of Water Issues within the SCO,” he said.

He also observed that the deployment of water conservation technologies is advancing at a suboptimal pace and yielding negligible outcomes. In his perspective, it is imperative that prominent multinational corporations engage in this initiative; specifically, the acquisition of cutting-edge Chinese technologies, which are recognized as the pinnacle of global advancement, is essential.



“Notwithstanding the antecedently delineated hazards, agronomic practices persist in the cultivation of hydrophilic crops within the local agroecosystem.” Furthermore, there exist numerous occurrences of the appropriation of irrigation water occurring sans requisite permits or formal agreements,” President Tokayev articulated.

