Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals in Turkic States Universiade in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The wrestling competitions at the Turkic-Speaking States Universiade in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, have concluded with Azerbaijani athletes earning a total of eight medals, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Trend.

According to the federation, six weight categories were contested at the “Rukh Ordo” Cultural Center sports hall on the final day. Four Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the podium: Roman Karimov (67 kg) claimed gold in Greco-Roman wrestling, while Ashraf Ashirov (86 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) secured gold in freestyle wrestling. Musa Aghayev (65 kg) took silver in freestyle wrestling.

Earlier results included gold for Vedat Gasimli (60 kg), silver for Ali Guliyev (97 kg), and bronze medals for Ramik Heybatov (74 kg) and Javad Mammadov (77 kg).

Overall, Azerbaijan concluded the Universiade with four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. The national Greco-Roman wrestling team ranked first, while the freestyle wrestling team finished second.

