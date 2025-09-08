SOCAR exploring hybrid gasification project in North Macedonia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is considering a hybrid gasification project in North Macedonia, Murad Heydarov, Executive Director of SOCAR for the Balkans, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We have started gas supplies to North Macedonia and are exploring a hybrid gasification project for the country. One option is transporting compressed gas from Bulgaria to North Macedonia to provide gasification, primarily for certain social facilities. Overall, our efforts in the Balkans have a strong social focus. That is why we see potential to build on Bulgaria’s experience and deliver compressed gas by road from Bulgaria to North Macedonia to serve social clients such as medical institutions, educational institutions and other facilities," he said.

The head of SOCAR Balkan noted that the company is studying how North Macedonia plans to address its energy security.

"North Macedonia places great expectations on the Alexandroupolis terminal in Greece, from which the Greece-North Macedonia pipeline is planned. They are making efforts to diversify their gas sources. Azerbaijan is a very reliable partner for North Macedonia, as we demonstrated when we began supplying gas to the country. Overall, I expect that we will be able to implement the hybrid gasification project in North Macedonia while continuing to supply gas to its market," added Heydarov.