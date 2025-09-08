Kazakhstan president confirms end-of-year visits to Russia and Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed that at the end of the year he will visit Russia and Uzbekistan, part of a series of high-level trips aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s bilateral and multilateral relations, Trend reports.

“My visits to Russia and Uzbekistan are scheduled for later this year, along with meetings and negotiations with the leaders of several Asian and European countries,” Tokayev said as he addressed the nation today.

The president highlighted the success of his recent visits to China, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan. “Recently, I made an official visit to China, where productive talks were held across the full spectrum of bilateral relations, developing in the spirit of enduring strategic partnership. My visits to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan were also successful,” he noted.

Tokayev underlined the development of strategic contacts with the United States and the European Union. “The Kazakhstan–U.S. dialogue is actively developing. We are expanding multifaceted contacts with the European Union,” he said.

The president stressed that a balanced foreign policy is key to national development. “I am confident that a balanced, constructive foreign policy, aligned with the strategic national interests of our state, will bring great benefits to Kazakhstan’s sustainable socio-economic development in the era of digitalization and artificial intelligence,” Tokayev said.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing international standing. “The fact that many countries wish to develop friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan primarily reflects the authority and demand for our state on the international stage,” he added.